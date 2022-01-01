Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve pudding

f5ee62ea-ff78-482e-8ca7-4c469b172eb0 image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Toffee Pudding$9.00
Moist sponge cake made with dates and covered in a sticky toffee sauce. Served with house-whipped cream.
More about Macleod’s
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$14.00
vanilla gelato, salted caramel, toasted pecans
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Sticky Rice Pudding$8.00
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$12.00
Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!!
Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!
Mini Banana Pudding$8.00
More about COMMUNION
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Sticky Rice Pudding$8.50
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
RoRo BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Bread Pudding$5.50
More about RoRo BBQ
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Harry's Beach House
Item pic

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New orleans inspired Custard bread pudding$6.50
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
Item pic

 

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$12.00
Our famous bread pudding with dates and bananas, served with a chicory crema.
More about JuneBaby
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
COCONUT BREAD PUDDING$8.00
More about Endolyne Joe's
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Marmalade Bread Pudding$10.00
Marmalade Bread Pudding, Creme Anglaise, Pecans, Currants
More about Olmstead
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.50
More about Masala of India Cuisine
The Stop image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Bread Pudding$5.95
More about The Stop
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
More about Jak's Grill
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$5.50
Cardamom Rice Pudding, Fuji Apple, Ginger Maple Syrup
More about Taku Seattle
PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about PETOSKEY'S
Lady Jaye image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lady Jaye

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.9 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Bread Pudding W/ Chocolate Sauce & Chantilly Whip$8.00
More about Lady Jaye
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yesterday's Buns Bread Pudding$5.00
"Save room for a square of this. It’s made with day-old buns and has the perfect cinnamon-to-bread ratio." - the Infatuation
More about Mean Sandwich
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Eve Fremont image

 

Eve Fremont

704 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
spiced chocolate pudding$8.00
cinnamon sugar streusel, coconut whip
More about Eve Fremont
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Sticky Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rum Bread Pudding$8.99
House made bread pudding stuffed with rum infused custard. Drizzled with a caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
More about Talaricos Fremont
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Rice Pudding$5.00
Sweet Black Rice topped with salted coconut milk
More about Kaosamai Thai
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
More about Jak's Grill
Bread Pudding (at home) image

 

Bateau/Boat Bar

1040 E Union St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding (at home)$12.00
More about Bateau/Boat Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
New Orleans Inspired Custard Bread Pudding$14.00
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Lunar Foods

3804 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Tea Bao Pudding$7.00
More about Lunar Foods
Restaurant banner

 

Voilà! Bistrot

2805 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Sticky Rice Pudding$8.50
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

