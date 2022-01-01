Pudding in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pudding
Macleod’s
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$9.00
Moist sponge cake made with dates and covered in a sticky toffee sauce. Served with house-whipped cream.
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Bread Pudding
|$14.00
vanilla gelato, salted caramel, toasted pecans
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Black Sticky Rice Pudding
|$8.00
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|Banana Pudding
|$12.00
Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!!
Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!
|Mini Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Black Sticky Rice Pudding
|$8.50
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Oreo Bread Pudding
|$5.50
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|New orleans inspired Custard bread pudding
|$6.50
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Our famous bread pudding with dates and bananas, served with a chicory crema.
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|COCONUT BREAD PUDDING
|$8.00
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Marmalade Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Marmalade Bread Pudding, Creme Anglaise, Pecans, Currants
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Rice Pudding
|$4.50
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Cinnamon rolls, nutmeg, creamy custard, rum soaked raisins, finished with a warm brandy crème and served à la mode.
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Rice Pudding
|$5.50
Cardamom Rice Pudding, Fuji Apple, Ginger Maple Syrup
Lady Jaye
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE
|Raspberry Bread Pudding W/ Chocolate Sauce & Chantilly Whip
|$8.00
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Yesterday's Buns Bread Pudding
|$5.00
"Save room for a square of this. It’s made with day-old buns and has the perfect cinnamon-to-bread ratio." - the Infatuation
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Eve Fremont
704 N 34th St, Seattle
|spiced chocolate pudding
|$8.00
cinnamon sugar streusel, coconut whip
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|Rum Bread Pudding
|$8.99
House made bread pudding stuffed with rum infused custard. Drizzled with a caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Black Rice Pudding
|$5.00
Sweet Black Rice topped with salted coconut milk
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|New Orleans Inspired Custard Bread Pudding
|$14.00
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
