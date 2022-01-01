Pumpkin pies in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|Pumpkin Pie
|$4.25
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Pumpkin Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)
|$26.00
Pumpkin Pecan Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PICK-QUICK SoDo
2990 4th Avenue South, Seattle
|Pumpkin Pie Shake
|$0.00
The Box Bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Pumpkin Mousse Pie
|$10.00
creamy pumpkin mousse on graham cracker crust