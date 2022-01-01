Quinoa salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Ba Bar Green
500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE
|Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$7.00
Organic baby kale, quinoa, baked chick peas, fried shallots, Ba Bar Green nước mắm.
|Lao Crispy Rice & Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
Crispy rice, organic baby kale, Beyond Sausage, red onion, baked chickpeas, mint, Ba Bar Green Nước Mắm, toasted rice powder, fried shallot, green onion, lime, cherry tomato.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8oz Burger & Co.
2409 NW Market St, Seattle
|Arugula Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
arugula, quinoa, dried cranberries, pecans, smoked gouda, citrus vinaigrette
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Cod & Quinoa Salad
|$18.00
Quionia, arugula, grape tomato, feta, celery, red onion, and pumplin seeds tossed in orange-chipotle dresing. Topped with wild Alaskan Cod.
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Quinoa Garbanzo Salad -
|$15.00
Toasted quinoa with garbanzo beans, red onions, carrots, celery, red bell pepper, feta, fresh herbs, lemon, garlic infused olive oil, house-made pickled veggies and shredded spinach.