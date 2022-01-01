Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

Ba Bar Green

500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad$7.00
Organic baby kale, quinoa, baked chick peas, fried shallots, Ba Bar Green nước mắm.
Lao Crispy Rice & Quinoa Salad$14.00
Crispy rice, organic baby kale, Beyond Sausage, red onion, baked chickpeas, mint, Ba Bar Green Nước Mắm, toasted rice powder, fried shallot, green onion, lime, cherry tomato.
More about Ba Bar Green
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8oz Burger & Co.

2409 NW Market St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Quinoa Salad$13.00
arugula, quinoa, dried cranberries, pecans, smoked gouda, citrus vinaigrette
More about 8oz Burger & Co.
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cod & Quinoa Salad$18.00
Quionia, arugula, grape tomato, feta, celery, red onion, and pumplin seeds tossed in orange-chipotle dresing. Topped with wild Alaskan Cod.
More about The Yard Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Garbanzo Salad -$15.00
Toasted quinoa with garbanzo beans, red onions, carrots, celery, red bell pepper, feta, fresh herbs, lemon, garlic infused olive oil, house-made pickled veggies and shredded spinach.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Item pic

 

8oz Burger & Co.

1401 Broadway, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula Quinoa Salad$13.00
arugula, quinoa, dried cranberries, pecans, smoked gouda, citrus vinaigrette
More about 8oz Burger & Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chai Tea

Seaweed Salad

Chopped Salad

Curry

Crab Salad

Curry Chicken

Garlic Parmesan

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston