Rangoon in Seattle

More about Normandy Teriyaki
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|5pc Crab Rangoon
|$7.99
5pc Crab Rangoon
|5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon
|$7.99
5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Crab Rangoon(6pcs)
|$6.99
Deep-fried breaded calamari strips nicely working as an appetizer to any entree.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Giow Tawt (Crab Rangoon)
|$10.00
Crab meat and cream cheese mixture wrapped in a won ton and deep fried. Served with plum sauce. (7 pcs)