Rangoon in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve rangoon

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5pc Crab Rangoon$7.99
5pc Crab Rangoon
5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon$7.99
5pc Cream Cheese Rangoon
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Crab Rangoon(6pcs) image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon(6pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried breaded calamari strips nicely working as an appetizer to any entree.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giow Tawt (Crab Rangoon)$10.00
Crab meat and cream cheese mixture wrapped in a won ton and deep fried. Served with plum sauce. (7 pcs)
More about Kaosamai Thai
Crab Rangoon image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$9.50
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery wrapped in wonton wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

