Rasmalai in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve rasmalai

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai$6.99
Our homemade soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk and laced with grated pistachios-served chilled.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rasmalai $5$5.00
More about Bombay Burgers
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave., seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rasmalai$5.00
Our own freshly made soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk, laced with grated pistachio nuts (served chilled)
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rasmalai$7.99
Delicate homemade cheese patties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce.
Rasmalai$6.95
Delicate homemade cheese patties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Restaurant banner

 

Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

345 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rasmalai$5.00
More about Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East
Bengal Tiger image

 

Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake

6509 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai$7.00
Curd cheese in a light cream essence of rose water and nuts.
More about Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake

