Rasmalai in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve rasmalai
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Rasmalai
|$6.99
Our homemade soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk and laced with grated pistachios-served chilled.
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave., seattle
|Rasmalai
|$5.00
Our own freshly made soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk, laced with grated pistachio nuts (served chilled)
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Rasmalai
|$7.99
Delicate homemade cheese patties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce.
|Rasmalai
|$6.95
Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East
345 15th Avenue East, Seattle
|Rasmalai
|$5.00