Ravioli in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve ravioli
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Ravioli Aquilana
|$25.00
Ricotta, parmesan, pecorino, & mozzarella filled ravioli with a tomato-pepper coulis and sprouts.
Mondello Ristorante
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Ravioli al Marsala
|$22.00
Three cheese homemade ravioli in a rich porcini mushroom marsala sauce.
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.95
Egg pasta filled with ricotta, spinach & parmesan. Popular with picky eaters! (1 pound)
|Meat Ravioli
|$14.95
Egg pasta filled with pork italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan. Our most popular. (1 pound)
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.95
Egg pasta filled with portabella mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & yellow onion. To die for with alfredo sauce. (1 pound)
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$15.95
Ravioli with creamy sauce sautéed with mushrooms, onions, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley.
Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila
|Ravioli Rose
|$17.00
Fresh pasta pillows of cheese, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce with spinach and capers, topped with Parmesan cheese
Grazie Restaurant
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Ravioli Rose
|$20.00
Fresh pasta pillows of cheese, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce with spinach & capers, topped with Parmesan cheese
|Ravioli Rose
|$17.00
Locally-made, cheese filled pasta, capers, spinach in a rich creamy marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|RAVIOLI
|$18.50
Butternut squash ravioli tossed with portobello & oyster mushrooms, kale, roasted onion, a mushroom cream sauce and parmesan cheese.
|MISSISSIPPI COUNTY ROAD RAVIOLI
|$17.75
House made sweet potato ravioli tossed in brown butter-cider vinegar sauce topped with roasted pecans & crispy greens.
Petoskey's
125 North 36 Street, seattle
|TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$14.00
Straight from IMO'S, a St. Louis classic. Served with marinara or beer cheese sauce