Ravioli in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Aquilana$25.00
Ricotta, parmesan, pecorino, & mozzarella filled ravioli with a tomato-pepper coulis and sprouts.
More about Cafe Lago
Mondello Ristorante

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli al Marsala$22.00
Three cheese homemade ravioli in a rich porcini mushroom marsala sauce.
More about Mondello Ristorante
Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Egg pasta filled with ricotta, spinach & parmesan. Popular with picky eaters! (1 pound)
Meat Ravioli$14.95
Egg pasta filled with pork italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan. Our most popular. (1 pound)
Mushroom Ravioli$15.95
Egg pasta filled with portabella mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & yellow onion. To die for with alfredo sauce. (1 pound)
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE RAVIOLI$15.95
Ravioli with creamy sauce sautéed with mushrooms, onions, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Grazie Ristorante Southcenter

16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli Rose$17.00
Fresh pasta pillows of cheese, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce with spinach and capers, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Restaurant

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Rose$20.00
Fresh pasta pillows of cheese, tossed in a creamy tomato sauce with spinach & capers, topped with Parmesan cheese
Ravioli Rose$17.00
Locally-made, cheese filled pasta, capers, spinach in a rich creamy marinara sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
More about Grazie Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
RAVIOLI$18.50
Butternut squash ravioli tossed with portobello & oyster mushrooms, kale, roasted onion, a mushroom cream sauce and parmesan cheese.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY ROAD RAVIOLI$17.75
House made sweet potato ravioli tossed in brown butter-cider vinegar sauce topped with roasted pecans & crispy greens.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Petoskey's

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOASTED RAVIOLI$14.00
Straight from IMO'S, a St. Louis classic. Served with marinara or beer cheese sauce
More about Petoskey's
Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street

2805 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Lemon Mint$20.00
More about Voilà! Bistrot - 2805 E Madison Street

