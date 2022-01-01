Reuben in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve reuben
More about West 5
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|REUBEN
|$13.50
House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on a New York marbled rye.
More about Zeeks Pizza
Zeeks Pizza
7900 E Greenlake Drive N, Seattle
|Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
|Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Zeeks Pizza
Zeeks Pizza
6000 Phinney Ave N, Seattle
|Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Plum Bistro
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Plum Classic Reuben
|$17.00
Tofu streami, cheese, pickled cabbage, thousand island, rye bread, served with mixing greens & housemade lemon herb vinaigrette. Make it gluten-free for + $2.50 ( NF)
More about vacilando
vacilando
405 15th Avenue East, Seattle
|Pastrami Reuben
|$17.00
our premium house-smoked pastrami served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & house pickle
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|The Hall Reuben
|$16.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!
|1/2 Reuben Lunch
|$10.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Half sandwich served with your choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries
More about Zeek's Pizza
Zeek's Pizza
2108 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.