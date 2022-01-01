Reuben in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve reuben

Classic Reuben Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Reuben Sandwich$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
More about West 5
REUBEN image

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN$13.50
House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on a New York marbled rye.
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

7900 E Greenlake Drive N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Zeeks Pizza
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

6000 Phinney Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Zeeks Pizza
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Plum Classic Reuben$17.00
Tofu streami, cheese, pickled cabbage, thousand island, rye bread, served with mixing greens & housemade lemon herb vinaigrette. Make it gluten-free for + $2.50 ( NF)
More about Plum Bistro
Item pic

 

vacilando

405 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$17.00
our premium house-smoked pastrami served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & house pickle
More about vacilando
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Hall Reuben$16.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!
1/2 Reuben Lunch$10.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Half sandwich served with your choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
Item pic

 

Zeek's Pizza

2108 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Zeek's Pizza
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

1830 E Mercer ST, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Zeeks Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Brisket

Miso Soup

Crab Rolls

French Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston