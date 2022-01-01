Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Ba Bar Green

500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Eggplant Rice Bowl$14.50
Roasted eggplant with an organic chickpea miso glaze, roasted broccoli, house made kim chi served with broken rice and light soy.
*able to be made soy free
More about Ba Bar Green
Item pic

 

Noodle/Bar

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic & Chili Chicken Rice Bowl$16.00
smacked cucumbers, pickled chilies, peanuts
Braised Tofu & Mushroom Rice Bowl$16.00
greens, fried shallots, sour cabbage (vegan)
More about Noodle/Bar
Item pic

 

The MARKET

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"NO BONES" CAULIFLOWER AVOCADO RICE BOWL$22.00
"NO BONES" FRIED CAULIFLOWER TOSSED IN COCONUT BUFFALO AND CHILL RANCH SAUCE SERVED OVER RICE WITH AVOCADO AND PICKLED ONION.
VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE
More about The MARKET
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/Chicken$14.00
chicken, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Pork$13.00
chef's favorite snack bowl! ground pork, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Rice and Bean Bowl$8.00
Black beans & brown rice topped with corn salsa & cheddar cheese. (GLUTEN-FREE, NUT-FREE, AVAILABLE VEGAN)
More about Cafe Flora
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Joule

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookbook- my rice bowl (signed copy)$25.00
My rice bowl cookbook: Korean cooking outside the lines by Rachel Yang and Jess Thomson
More about Joule
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl -$14.75
Braised chicken breast, carrots, celery, red onion, red bell pepper, and spinach in a rich curry cream with jasmine rice and lime on the side. Served a la carte.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$16.00
2-3 pieces of karaage tossed in our teriyaki sauce, braised sweet onion, pickles, lemon
More about Taku Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chicken Curry

Filet Mignon

Garlic Parmesan

Carne Asada

Tarts

Panna Cotta

Chicken Fajitas

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston