Rice bowls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve rice bowls
Ba Bar Green
500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE
|Miso Eggplant Rice Bowl
|$14.50
Roasted eggplant with an organic chickpea miso glaze, roasted broccoli, house made kim chi served with broken rice and light soy.
*able to be made soy free
Noodle/Bar
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle
|Garlic & Chili Chicken Rice Bowl
|$16.00
smacked cucumbers, pickled chilies, peanuts
|Braised Tofu & Mushroom Rice Bowl
|$16.00
greens, fried shallots, sour cabbage (vegan)
The MARKET
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|"NO BONES" CAULIFLOWER AVOCADO RICE BOWL
|$22.00
"NO BONES" FRIED CAULIFLOWER TOSSED IN COCONUT BUFFALO AND CHILL RANCH SAUCE SERVED OVER RICE WITH AVOCADO AND PICKLED ONION.
VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Rice Bowl a Plenty w/Chicken
|$14.00
chicken, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
|Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Pork
|$13.00
chef's favorite snack bowl! ground pork, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
|Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Kid's Rice and Bean Bowl
|$8.00
Black beans & brown rice topped with corn salsa & cheddar cheese. (GLUTEN-FREE, NUT-FREE, AVAILABLE VEGAN)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Joule
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Cookbook- my rice bowl (signed copy)
|$25.00
My rice bowl cookbook: Korean cooking outside the lines by Rachel Yang and Jess Thomson
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Curry Chicken Rice Bowl -
|$14.75
Braised chicken breast, carrots, celery, red onion, red bell pepper, and spinach in a rich curry cream with jasmine rice and lime on the side. Served a la carte.