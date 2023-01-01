Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice cake in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve rice cake

Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Cakes$18.00
Stir Fried Rice Cakes, Chinese Bacon, bok choy, mushrooms
More about Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
Consumer pic

 

Uptown China

200 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PB Vegetable Rice Cakes$15.00
More about Uptown China
Item pic

 

Revel - Seattle

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Rice Cake$19.00
Rice cakes, spicy romesco, curried pork, dandelion green (DF, NF)
*One dollar is being donated to the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center for every purchase of rice cake dish.
More about Revel - Seattle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Joule

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Rice Cakes$20.00
Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)
More about Joule
Item pic

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
红糖糍粑 Brown sugar glutinous rice cake$13.99
More about Six Pack Foods
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RICE CAKE AND CHINESE BACON$21.25
rice cakes, house-made chinese bacon, baby bok choi, dark soy
More about Lionhead

