Rice cake in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve rice cake
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Rice Cakes
|$18.00
Stir Fried Rice Cakes, Chinese Bacon, bok choy, mushrooms
Revel - Seattle
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle
|Shrimp Rice Cake
|$19.00
Rice cakes, spicy romesco, curried pork, dandelion green (DF, NF)
*One dollar is being donated to the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center for every purchase of rice cake dish.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Joule
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Spicy Rice Cakes
|$20.00
Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)
Six Pack Foods
5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle
|红糖糍粑 Brown sugar glutinous rice cake
|$13.99