Rigatoni in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rigatoni$7.95
Enjoy with fresh bolognese sauce (1 pound)
More about Pasta & Co
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Lagana Pasta Rigatoni$7.50
Vegan pasta
More about Mainstay Provisions
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto & Shrimp Rigatoni$27.00
House Made Pesto, Lemon Poached Shrimp, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan
More about Capitol Cider
Banner pic

 

Cornelly

601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni$19.00
pork bolognese, tomato, mint, parsley, parm
More about Cornelly
Cortina image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
More about Cortina
GH Pasta Co image

PASTA

GH Pasta Co

2305 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Burrata
More about GH Pasta Co
Rigatoni and Meatballs image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni and Meatballs$20.00
with marinara sauce
More about The Pink Door
Rigatoni Dinner for Two image

PASTA

Tavolata - Belltown

2323 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Dinner for Two$60.00
Rigatoni
•Spicy Pork Sausage
•Tomato
•Marjoram
•Parmesan
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Castlefranco
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Beans
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
More about Tavolata - Belltown
Rigatoni for 2 image

 

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

4200 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni for 2$50.00
Rigatoni Amatriciana for Two - tomato, red onion, guanciale, parmesan
Served With:
•sea wolf bread
•yeasted polenta fritters, seasoned ricotta, fried sage, chestnut honey
•baby lettuce salad, green goddess dressing, shallot, radish, parmesan
•how to wolf a cookie
Please note: We are able to omit items from the package meals but cannot accommodate substitutions. Please see our Ala Carte menu for more options.
Rigatoni Amatriciana$29.00
guanciale, tomato, red onion, pecorino
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Anderson Ranch lamb, pork fennel sausage, tomato, marjoram, Pecorino
More about Serafina Osteria
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni & Meatball$7.00
Served with your choice of marinara or butter sauce.
More about Elemental Pizza
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Sausage Rigatoni$24.00
italian spicy sausage, onions. mushrooms, vodka cream sauce, parmesan
More about Grappa Restaurants
Meet the Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$19.00
broccolini, chilI flake, garlic, shallot, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Meet the Moon

