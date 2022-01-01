Rigatoni in Seattle

Rigatoni Amatriciana for Two - tomato, red onion, guanciale, parmesan

Served With:

•sea wolf bread

•yeasted polenta fritters, seasoned ricotta, fried sage, chestnut honey

•baby lettuce salad, green goddess dressing, shallot, radish, parmesan

•how to wolf a cookie

Please note: We are able to omit items from the package meals but cannot accommodate substitutions. Please see our Ala Carte menu for more options.

