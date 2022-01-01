Rigatoni in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Pasta & Co
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Egg Rigatoni
|$7.95
Enjoy with fresh bolognese sauce (1 pound)
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Lagana Pasta Rigatoni
|$7.50
Vegan pasta
More about Capitol Cider
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Pesto & Shrimp Rigatoni
|$27.00
House Made Pesto, Lemon Poached Shrimp, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan
More about Cornelly
Cornelly
601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle
|Rigatoni
|$19.00
pork bolognese, tomato, mint, parsley, parm
More about Cortina
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina
621 Union St, Seattle
|Rigatoni
|$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
More about GH Pasta Co
PASTA
GH Pasta Co
2305 6th Ave, Seattle
|Rigatoni
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Burrata
More about The Pink Door
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Rigatoni and Meatballs
|$20.00
with marinara sauce
More about Tavolata - Belltown
PASTA
Tavolata - Belltown
2323 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Rigatoni Dinner for Two
|$60.00
Rigatoni
•Spicy Pork Sausage
•Tomato
•Marjoram
•Parmesan
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Castlefranco
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Beans
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
4200 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Rigatoni for 2
|$50.00
Rigatoni Amatriciana for Two - tomato, red onion, guanciale, parmesan
Served With:
•sea wolf bread
•yeasted polenta fritters, seasoned ricotta, fried sage, chestnut honey
•baby lettuce salad, green goddess dressing, shallot, radish, parmesan
•how to wolf a cookie
Please note: We are able to omit items from the package meals but cannot accommodate substitutions. Please see our Ala Carte menu for more options.
|Rigatoni Amatriciana
|$29.00
guanciale, tomato, red onion, pecorino
More about Serafina Osteria
Serafina Osteria
2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
Anderson Ranch lamb, pork fennel sausage, tomato, marjoram, Pecorino
More about Elemental Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Rigatoni & Meatball
|$7.00
Served with your choice of marinara or butter sauce.
More about Grappa Restaurants
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Spicy Sausage Rigatoni
|$24.00
italian spicy sausage, onions. mushrooms, vodka cream sauce, parmesan