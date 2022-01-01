Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve risotto

Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin image

 

Pink Salt

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Risotto with Chicken$26.00
Roasted chicken served with pesto risotto, topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, green beans, and red peppers with a touch of chimichurri sauce.
Risotto (plain)$18.00
Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin$37.00
Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.
More about Pink Salt
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Asparagus Risotto$25.00
Asparagus, Peas, Lemon, Ricotta, Parmesan
More about Capitol Cider
Elliott's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Risotto$27.00
Pacific finfish, prawns, mussels, basil pesto cream, peas, roasted butternut squash, pine nuts, basil, pecorino cheese. GF
More about Elliott's Oyster House
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Springtime Risotto$26.00
Risotto with nettle, mushrooms, caramelized fennel and goat cheese
More about Harry's Beach House
The Maple image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butternut Squash Risotto$18.00
Butternut Squash, leeks, mushrooms, parmesan [gluten free]
More about The Maple
Risotto image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
Spring Risotto • 3 Course Dinner$30.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza (GF) • (2nd Course) Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF) • (3rd Course) Basil Cake layered with rhubarb jam ~ vanilla buttercream frosting
More about The Pink Door
Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Nettle Pesto Risotto$24.00
creamy arborio rice, pine nut-nettle pesto, foraged & found's local mushrooms and fresh lemon, with a petite arugula salad in a lemon vinaigrette. Vegan, gluten-free, contains nuts.
More about Cafe Flora
Risotto for Two image

TAPAS

How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne

2208 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Risotto for Two$60.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with fennel-honey butter and garlic confit • Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Risotto with Mushroom, Leek, Balsamic, Grana • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne
Joli image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Joli

618 NW 65th, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spring Risotto$21.00
Spinach chimichurri, asparagus, parmesan
More about Joli
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parmesan Risotto$12.00
arborio italian rice w/ butter, garlic, cream and parmesan cheese
VE, GF
Mushroom Sausage Risotto$24.00
arborio italian rice w/ italian sausage, seasonal hand-picked organic mushrooms, cream, mushroom stock & truffle oil
GF
Seafood Risotto$28.00
arborio italian rice w/ smoked salmon, prawns, cream, and parmesan on top of our homemade lobster bisque
GF
More about Grappa Restaurants
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Paragon Seattle

2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Porcini Risotto$24.00
with a tarragon and hazelnut crumb, goat cheese, endive, and mushroom and sage oil
More about Paragon Seattle
Item pic

 

Tavolata - Stone Way

3627 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Risotto$28.00
•Gorgonzola
•Hazelnut
•Olive Oil
•Truffle
More about Tavolata - Stone Way
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Cake$7.25
Crispy Risotto Cakes with Roasted Fennel, Eggplant, and Three Cheeses. Served with a Creamy Tomato Sauce.
More about Madison Kitchen

