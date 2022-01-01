Risotto in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve risotto
More about Pink Salt
Pink Salt
3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle
|Pesto Risotto with Chicken
|$26.00
Roasted chicken served with pesto risotto, topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, green beans, and red peppers with a touch of chimichurri sauce.
|Risotto (plain)
|$18.00
|Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin
|$37.00
Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.
More about Capitol Cider
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Lemon Asparagus Risotto
|$25.00
Asparagus, Peas, Lemon, Ricotta, Parmesan
More about Elliott's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Seafood Risotto
|$27.00
Pacific finfish, prawns, mussels, basil pesto cream, peas, roasted butternut squash, pine nuts, basil, pecorino cheese. GF
More about Harry's Beach House
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Springtime Risotto
|$26.00
Risotto with nettle, mushrooms, caramelized fennel and goat cheese
More about The Maple
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Butternut Squash Risotto
|$18.00
Butternut Squash, leeks, mushrooms, parmesan [gluten free]
More about The Pink Door
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Risotto
|$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
|Spring Risotto • 3 Course Dinner
|$30.00
• (1st Course) Insalata Misticanza (GF) • (2nd Course) Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF) • (3rd Course) Basil Cake layered with rhubarb jam ~ vanilla buttercream frosting
More about Cafe Flora
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Nettle Pesto Risotto
|$24.00
creamy arborio rice, pine nut-nettle pesto, foraged & found's local mushrooms and fresh lemon, with a petite arugula salad in a lemon vinaigrette. Vegan, gluten-free, contains nuts.
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne
TAPAS
How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne
2208 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Risotto for Two
|$60.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with fennel-honey butter and garlic confit • Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Risotto with Mushroom, Leek, Balsamic, Grana • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
More about Joli
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Joli
618 NW 65th, Seattle
|Spring Risotto
|$21.00
Spinach chimichurri, asparagus, parmesan
More about Grappa Restaurants
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Parmesan Risotto
|$12.00
arborio italian rice w/ butter, garlic, cream and parmesan cheese
VE, GF
|Mushroom Sausage Risotto
|$24.00
arborio italian rice w/ italian sausage, seasonal hand-picked organic mushrooms, cream, mushroom stock & truffle oil
GF
|Seafood Risotto
|$28.00
arborio italian rice w/ smoked salmon, prawns, cream, and parmesan on top of our homemade lobster bisque
GF
More about Paragon Seattle
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Paragon Seattle
2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Porcini Risotto
|$24.00
with a tarragon and hazelnut crumb, goat cheese, endive, and mushroom and sage oil
More about Tavolata - Stone Way
Tavolata - Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Risotto
|$28.00
•Gorgonzola
•Hazelnut
•Olive Oil
•Truffle