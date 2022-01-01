Risotto in Seattle

Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with fennel-honey butter and garlic confit • Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Risotto with Mushroom, Leek, Balsamic, Grana • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie

