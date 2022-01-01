Roast duck in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve roast duck
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Red Curry Roast Duck
|$30.95
Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.
Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Roast Duck Curry
|$27.95
This curry dish features a sliced, roasted half duck balanced in the traditional red curry with grape tomatoes, basil, bell peppers, and lychee fruit. **Rice is not included**
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Roast Duck Curry
|$18.50
Bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, pineapples, lychee fruits in red curry sauce