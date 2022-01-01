Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve roast duck

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry Roast Duck$30.95
Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Duck Curry$27.95
This curry dish features a sliced, roasted half duck balanced in the traditional red curry with grape tomatoes, basil, bell peppers, and lychee fruit. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Duck Curry$18.50
Bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, pineapples, lychee fruits in red curry sauce
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry Roast Duck$30.95
Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

