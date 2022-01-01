Salmon in Seattle

Northwest King Salmon image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Northwest King Salmon Pasta$24.50
San Juan Island mushrooms, arugula, Sicilian spice, lemon, true asiago cream.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
King Salmon Ora$6.00
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Scallop Dinner for Two image

 

mkt.

2108 N 55th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
King Salmon Dinner for Two$80.00
Pan seared King Salmon with grilled rapini, taggaisca, walnut salsa verde, lemon
Served With:
•Seawolf Baguette with plugra butter, sea salt
• burrata with capers, charred scallion, mustard seed, olive oil
• baby kale, treviso, anchovy-black peppercorn dressing, pecorino, croutons
•2 how-to-wolf-a-cookies
More about mkt.
Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
hot smoked salmon, creme fraiche, onion, dill, za'atar
More about Red Arrow Coffee
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Salmon, Herby Lemon Aioli, Pickles, Toasted Cumin, Fresh Cabbage Slaw, Jalapenos, Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Harry's Beach House
Item pic

 

Maximilien

81A Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$40.00
Seared King salmon, potato Gratin, broccolini, tarragon cream sauce. {G}
Smoked Salmon$16.00
G&D Smoked Salmon and Brioche, capers, Crème Fraiche.
More about Maximilien
da633814-0efd-4e48-8b69-edd22d8b4861 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Copper Coin

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Salmon$15.99
grilled wild NW sockeye filet, pesto mayo, arugula, caramelized onion, tomato. served with haystack fries.
More about Copper Coin
Skål Beer Hall image

 

Skål Beer Hall

5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$7.00
Pacific Salmon finished with alder smoked salt & lemon (gf)
More about Skål Beer Hall
King Salmon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon$35.00
Wild caught King salmon filet brined and then grilled to perfection.
More about Jak's Grill
Grilled Salmon image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Avg 3.8 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
More about Lake Forest Bar and Grill
The Walrus and the Carpenter image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

The Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Smoked Salmon$18.00
Wild Steelhead trout, Caper aioli, Marble potatoes, Fresh Herbs
More about The Walrus and the Carpenter
Grilled Salmon image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greenlake Grill

7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (571 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
More about Greenlake Grill
Salmon Sashimi Don image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sashimi Don$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
More about Nana's Green Tea
Salmon Teriyaki image

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$16.80
Marinated and finished with teriyaki sauce served over choice of rice. Gluten Free. Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
More about Grillbird
World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Paragon Seattle

2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Shwarma$18.00
Chilled house-smoked salmon on a grilled pita with Zatar, tahini, harissa, pickled red onion, tomato, arugula and blueberries.
More about Paragon Seattle
King Salmon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon$35.00
Wild caught King salmon filet brined and then grilled to perfection.
More about Jak's Grill

