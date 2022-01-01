Salmon in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Northwest King Salmon Pasta
|$24.50
San Juan Island mushrooms, arugula, Sicilian spice, lemon, true asiago cream.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|King Salmon Ora
|$6.00
mkt.
2108 N 55th Street, Seattle
|King Salmon Dinner for Two
|$80.00
Pan seared King Salmon with grilled rapini, taggaisca, walnut salsa verde, lemon
Served With:
•Seawolf Baguette with plugra butter, sea salt
• burrata with capers, charred scallion, mustard seed, olive oil
• baby kale, treviso, anchovy-black peppercorn dressing, pecorino, croutons
•2 how-to-wolf-a-cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$14.00
hot smoked salmon, creme fraiche, onion, dill, za'atar
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon, Herby Lemon Aioli, Pickles, Toasted Cumin, Fresh Cabbage Slaw, Jalapenos, Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
Maximilien
81A Pike Street, Seattle
|Salmon
|$40.00
Seared King salmon, potato Gratin, broccolini, tarragon cream sauce. {G}
|Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
G&D Smoked Salmon and Brioche, capers, Crème Fraiche.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Copper Coin
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Wild Salmon
|$15.99
grilled wild NW sockeye filet, pesto mayo, arugula, caramelized onion, tomato. served with haystack fries.
Skål Beer Hall
5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle
|Salmon
|$7.00
Pacific Salmon finished with alder smoked salt & lemon (gf)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Ora King Salmon
|$35.00
Wild caught King salmon filet brined and then grilled to perfection.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
The Walrus and the Carpenter
4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle
|Cold Smoked Salmon
|$18.00
Wild Steelhead trout, Caper aioli, Marble potatoes, Fresh Herbs
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greenlake Grill
7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Salmon Sashimi Don
|$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$16.80
Marinated and finished with teriyaki sauce served over choice of rice. Gluten Free. Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger
|$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Paragon Seattle
2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Salmon Shwarma
|$18.00
Chilled house-smoked salmon on a grilled pita with Zatar, tahini, harissa, pickled red onion, tomato, arugula and blueberries.