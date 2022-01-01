Salmon salad in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STAR Fusion and Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ceviche Salad$18.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
King Salmon Signature Salad$24.00
Sweet gems, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, Kalamata olives, Madrona feta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$12.50
Organic spring mix salad, lettuces, avocado, kaiware, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes topped with pan-fried salmon skin, ponzu sauce.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cake & Salad$13.75
A Tender Salmon Cake Served with Lemon Caper Aioli Served with Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Salads
More about Madison Kitchen

