Salmon salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve salmon salad
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
|Salmon Ceviche Salad
|$18.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|King Salmon Signature Salad
|$24.00
Sweet gems, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, Kalamata olives, Madrona feta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$12.50
Organic spring mix salad, lettuces, avocado, kaiware, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes topped with pan-fried salmon skin, ponzu sauce.