Sashimi in Seattle

SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Sashimi Albacore
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Chef's Selection Assorted Sashimi
|$45.00
Includes 3pc Tuna, 3pc Ora King Salmon, 3pc Kanpachi, 3pc Scallop. All served neat.
|Sashimi King Salmon
|$21.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Sashimi Salad
|$22.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
|SM Sashimi Omakase
|$50.00
14 pieces of chef selected sashimi
|Momiji Sashimi
|$18.00
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
SUSHI
Matsu
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle
|Sashimi Omakase Small
|$40.00
|Matsu Sashimi
|$14.00
two piece tuna, two piece yellowtail, two piece salmon sashimi
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
|Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
|$10.00
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Momiji Sashimi
|$18.00
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
|Sashimi Don
|$18.00
choice of salmon, tuna, albacore or yellowtail 8pc sashimi
|Sashimi Salad
|$20.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Tamago/Egg Omelet Sashimi
|$6.00
|Maguro (zuke) Sashimi
|$12.00
|Ikura ( Chum) Sashimi
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Sashimi (App)
|$11.00
A chef’s choice variety of sliced
fish (6 piece).
|*Sashimi Plate
|$23.50
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Sashimi Dinner Deluxe
|$36.00
|Sashimi Omakase Small
|$49.00
SUMO EXPRESS
219 BROADWAY E, Seattle
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$13.95
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
|Sashimi Bento
|$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Salmon Sashimi Don
|$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Tom's Tasty Tuna Sashimi
|$20.00
green onion pancake, wasabi tobiko
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Sashimi Salad
|$17.50
Assorted slice fish on top of organic spring mix salad, lettuces, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sesame vinaigrette dressing.