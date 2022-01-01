Sashimi in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Albacore$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Chef's Selection Assorted Sashimi$45.00
Includes 3pc Tuna, 3pc Ora King Salmon, 3pc Kanpachi, 3pc Scallop. All served neat.
Sashimi King Salmon$21.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Salad$22.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
SM Sashimi Omakase$50.00
14 pieces of chef selected sashimi
Momiji Sashimi$18.00
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
More about Momiji
Matsu image

SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Omakase Small$40.00
Matsu Sashimi$14.00
two piece tuna, two piece yellowtail, two piece salmon sashimi
More about Matsu
STAR Fusion and Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi$10.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Momiji Sashimi$18.00
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
Sashimi Don$18.00
choice of salmon, tuna, albacore or yellowtail 8pc sashimi
Sashimi Salad$20.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
More about Momiji SLU
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago/Egg Omelet Sashimi$6.00
Maguro (zuke) Sashimi$12.00
Ikura ( Chum) Sashimi$10.00
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Sashimi (App)$11.00
A chef’s choice variety of sliced
fish (6 piece).
*Sashimi Plate$23.50
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Dinner Deluxe$36.00
Sashimi Omakase Small$49.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi Deluxe$13.95
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
Sashimi Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Sashimi Deluxe$19.95
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
More about SUMO EXPRESS
Salmon Sashimi Don image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sashimi Don$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
More about Nana's Green Tea
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom's Tasty Tuna Sashimi$20.00
green onion pancake, wasabi tobiko
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Salad$17.50
Assorted slice fish on top of organic spring mix salad, lettuces, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sesame vinaigrette dressing.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sampler Sashimi$24.00
2 slices each of ora king salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon
Hamachi Sashimi$10.00
yellowtail
Tamago Sashimi$8.00
egg omelet
More about Umi Sake House

