Sashimi salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve sashimi salad
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Sashimi Salad
|$24.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Sashimi Salad
|$20.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
|Sashimi Salad
|$19.00
salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinaigrette served w/ miso
Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Seattle
1400 1st Ave, Seattle
|Sashimi Salad
|$19.00
seaweed, cucumber, sanbai zu, sesame add shrimp or octopus
Mashiko Japanese Restaurant
4725 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$40.00
chef’s choice of assorted sashimi over seasonal lettuces with ume (plum) miso dressing, and assorted homemade pickles
GF
|KO-CHIRASHI or Sashimi Salad
|$45.00
Chef’s choice assorted sashimi over sushi rice .
or
sub salad with ume miso dressing