Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve sashimi salad

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Salad$24.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
More about Momiji
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Salad$20.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
Sashimi Salad$19.00
salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinaigrette served w/ miso
More about Momiji SLU
Consumer pic

 

Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Seattle

1400 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$19.00
seaweed, cucumber, sanbai zu, sesame add shrimp or octopus
More about Japonessa Sushi Cocina - Seattle
Item pic

 

Mashiko Japanese Restaurant

4725 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SASHIMI SALAD$40.00
chef’s choice of assorted sashimi over seasonal lettuces with ume (plum) miso dressing, and assorted homemade pickles
GF
KO-CHIRASHI or Sashimi Salad$45.00
Chef’s choice assorted sashimi over sushi rice .
or
sub salad with ume miso dressing
More about Mashiko Japanese Restaurant
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Salad$19.00
salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, spring mix, avocado, garlic ponzu dressing
More about Umi Sake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Shrimp Egg Rolls

Karaage

Hash Browns

Spaghetti

Tzatziki

Gnocchi

Mango Smoothies

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (602 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston