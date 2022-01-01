Seaweed salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve seaweed salad
More about Ba Bar - University Village
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Seaweed Salad
|$7.00
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
Seaweed marinated in sesame vinegar dressing.