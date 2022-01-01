Seaweed salad in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Seaweed Salad$5.00
Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Main pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$6.95
More about SUMO EXPRESS
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Seaweed marinated in sesame vinegar dressing.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Seaweed Salad$5.00
dressed w/ citrus soy
More about Umi Sake House

