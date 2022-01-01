Shepherds pies in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve shepherds pies
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
508 2nd AVE, Seattle
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese