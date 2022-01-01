Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE

508 2nd AVE, Seattle

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle

Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$17.99
Ground lamb, carrots, parsnips, peas, corn, celery, and onions in a brown gravy base topped with colcannon potatoes and Dubliner cheese
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie Poutine$0.00
House Cut Fries, Beecher’s Cheese Curds, Oregon Ground Lamb, Peas, Carrots, Porter Gravy, Fresh Herbs
More about Olmstead

