Shrimp burritos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$20.00
Shrimp sautéed in chile oil, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (spicy)
More about Poquitos Seattle
Item pic

 

El Camino Fremont

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Shrimp$18.50
Pan seared shrimp marinated in adobo chipotle and ancho pepper, in a large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four mexican cheese, romaine lettuce with chipotle-tomato sauce and sour cream on the side
More about El Camino Fremont
Item pic

 

La Chingona Taqueria Seattle

2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP burrito$17.99
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
Consumer pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Fremont

4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Burrito (served w/ chips)$13.95
Crispy tempura shrimp, chipotle remoulade, pico de gallo, coleslaw, and refried black beans packed tight in a flour tortilla
More about Pecado Bueno - Fremont
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$15.00
Shrimp sauteed in spicy coconut-chipotle sauce, smoked onions, cantina beans (contains pork), red rice, Monterrey jack cheese, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla.
More about Little Water Cantina

