Shrimp burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Shrimp Burrito
|$20.00
Shrimp sautéed in chile oil, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (spicy)
El Camino Fremont
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Burrito Shrimp
|$18.50
Pan seared shrimp marinated in adobo chipotle and ancho pepper, in a large flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four mexican cheese, romaine lettuce with chipotle-tomato sauce and sour cream on the side
La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle
|SHRIMP burrito
|$17.99
Pecado Bueno - Fremont
4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
|Baja Shrimp Burrito (served w/ chips)
|$13.95
Crispy tempura shrimp, chipotle remoulade, pico de gallo, coleslaw, and refried black beans packed tight in a flour tortilla