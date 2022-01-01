Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$21.49
Shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$24.99
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Gulf Shrimp Fajitas Grande$36.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
Wild Gulf Shrimp Fajitas Pequeno$23.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

