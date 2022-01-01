Shrimp fajitas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$21.49
Shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.99
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Wild Gulf Shrimp Fajitas Grande
|$36.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
|Wild Gulf Shrimp Fajitas Pequeno
|$23.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas