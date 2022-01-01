Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Momiji
SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
More about Matsu
SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Momiji SLU
Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll
More about Normandy Teriyaki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Crystal Shrimp Roll$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll$8.00
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce
served with sliced apples.
*Crystal Shrimp Roll$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
The MARKET

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP ROLL$20.00
crispy shrimp, Macrina's warm toasted roll, house aioli , fish caramel, chili oil, pickled red onions, chives, fries
More about The MARKET
Crackle Mi - Ballard

5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)$5.48
Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
More about Crackle Mi - Ballard
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
shrimp tempura, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
HH Shrimp Temp Roll$7.00
More about Umi Sake House
Pike Place Chowder

1530 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oregon Bay Shrimp Roll$9.95
riny and filled with ocean flavor, Oregon bay shrimp star in this unforgettable combo of flavors, brightened with lemon juice and tossed with mayo, celery, and secret seasonings.
More about Pike Place Chowder

