Shrimp rolls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.
More about Momiji
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Matsu
SUSHI
Matsu
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
More about Momiji SLU
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Crystal Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
|Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll
|$8.00
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce
served with sliced apples.
|*Crystal Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
More about The MARKET
The MARKET
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|SHRIMP ROLL
|$20.00
crispy shrimp, Macrina's warm toasted roll, house aioli , fish caramel, chili oil, pickled red onions, chives, fries
More about Crackle Mi - Ballard
Crackle Mi - Ballard
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle
|Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)
|$5.48
Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
More about Umi Sake House
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
shrimp tempura, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds
|HH Shrimp Temp Roll
|$7.00