Shrimp salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
|$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
1307 1st Ave, Seattle
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
|$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Mango Shrimp Salad
|$14.95
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
|SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD
|$16.99
Oregon Bay & Striped Pink Shrimp, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, celery, iceberg lettuce and pickled red onions. House-made Louie dressing served on the side.
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|BAY SHRIMP SALAD
|$14.00
hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Crab & Shrimp Salad
|$28.00
all organic butter lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers & lemon oregano dressing, dungeness crab & bay shrimp.