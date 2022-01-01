Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
More about The Matador - Ballard
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle

1307 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$15.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Watermelon Salad$14.00
More about Rapport
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador - West Seattle

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
More about The Matador - West Seattle
Banner pic

 

Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E

2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Shrimp Salad$14.95
More about Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
Item pic

 

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD$16.99
Oregon Bay & Striped Pink Shrimp, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, celery, iceberg lettuce and pickled red onions. House-made Louie dressing served on the side.
More about Lucky Louie Fish Shack
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAY SHRIMP SALAD$14.00
hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese
More about Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants - Grappa Seattle

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab & Shrimp Salad$28.00
all organic butter lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers & lemon oregano dressing, dungeness crab & bay shrimp.
More about Grappa Restaurants - Grappa Seattle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler-Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BAY SHRIMP SALAD$14.00
hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese
More about Daniel's Broiler-Leschi

