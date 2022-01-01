Shrimp tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Shrimp sautéed in chile oil, cabbage, aioli, and pico de gallo. (spicy)
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|2x Shrimp Tacos Only
|$11.50
Two pan seared prawn tacos marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, chipotle mayo
|Shrimp Taco Plate
|$15.50
Two pan seared prawn tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo. Served with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|SHRIMP TACO
|$6.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cucumber and pineapple salsita, cilantro
El Buho
9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
3 shrimp tacos on corn tortilla with guacamole, red cabbage, and jalapeno-pineapple salsa.
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|Side Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos
|$19.49
Flour tortillas, queso, guacamole, cilantro, lime
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Shrimp taco plate
|$18.99
Gulf shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo and red sauce, served in 3 corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Cripsy Shrimp Taco
|$3.00
taco spice, avocado, cilantro crema
SEAFOOD
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Shrimp Tacos (1)
|$5.00
Gulf of Mexico wild caught prawns, erved on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.