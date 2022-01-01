Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Shrimp sautéed in chile oil, cabbage, aioli, and pico de gallo. (spicy)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2x Shrimp Tacos Only$11.50
Two pan seared prawn tacos marinated in achiote and chipotle, white cabbage citrus slaw, chipotle mayo
Shrimp Taco Plate$15.50
Two pan seared prawn tacos, marinated in achiote and chipotle white cabbage citrus slaw, salsa fresca, chipotle mayo. Served with Spanish rice and choice of beans
More about EL CAMINO
Pablo y Pablo image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACO$6.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cucumber and pineapple salsita, cilantro
More about Pablo - Wallingford
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
3 shrimp tacos on corn tortilla with guacamole, red cabbage, and jalapeno-pineapple salsa.
More about El Buho
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Shrimp Taco$6.00
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos$19.49
Flour tortillas, queso, guacamole, cilantro, lime
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp taco plate$18.99
Gulf shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo and red sauce, served in 3 corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
More about Laredos Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cripsy Shrimp Taco$3.00
taco spice, avocado, cilantro crema
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Shrimp Tacos (1) image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos (1)$5.00
Gulf of Mexico wild caught prawns, erved on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
More about El Sirenito
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (2)$13.00
Shrimp sauteed in spicy coconut-chipotle sauce, smoked onions, cabbage, cotija, pico de gallo, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of coconut crema.
More about Little Water Cantina

