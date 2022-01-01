Snapper in Seattle
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle
|Lemongrass Red Snapper
|$29.00
Whole Red Snapper-Fillet and fried with lemongrass until crispy, paired perfectly with lettuce, noodles and Isarn's special seafood sauce. Perfect for making healthy wraps.
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|Turmeric Snapper
|$30.00
Deep fried whole red snapper marinated with salt and turmeric powder. Topped with sliced fried garlic. Paired with vermicelli noodle, fresh green vegetables, and spicy lime dressing.
|Waterfall Snapper
|$30.00
Battered whole red snapper topped with house “Larb” dressing; culantro, red onion, chili flakes, and roasted Thai rice powder.