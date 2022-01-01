Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street

2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemongrass Red Snapper$29.00
Whole Red Snapper-Fillet and fried with lemongrass until crispy, paired perfectly with lettuce, noodles and Isarn's special seafood sauce. Perfect for making healthy wraps.
More about Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turmeric Snapper$30.00
Deep fried whole red snapper marinated with salt and turmeric powder. Topped with sliced fried garlic. Paired with vermicelli noodle, fresh green vegetables, and spicy lime dressing.
Waterfall Snapper$30.00
Battered whole red snapper topped with house “Larb” dressing; culantro, red onion, chili flakes, and roasted Thai rice powder.
More about Kin Len

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Clam Chowder

Grilled Chicken

Prosciutto

Roti

Egg Sandwiches

Yellow Curry

Wedge Salad

Steak Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (852 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston