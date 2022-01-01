Spaghetti in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve spaghetti

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$9.00
tomato sauce, grana
More about Fiasco
Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni image

 

Mondello Ristorante Italiano

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Marinara$17.00
Kid Spaghetti Marinara$10.00
Kid-sized spaghetti with fresh marinara sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmigiano cheese.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$19.00
Traditional carbonara made with pancetta, grated Parmigiano, egg yolk, and black pepper.
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$21.00
pomodoro, basil, bread crumb
More about Haymaker
Item pic

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI MARINARA$12.95
Spaghetti tossed in our special home made Marinara sauce , finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
* Served with organic bread and a choice of soup or house salad with dressing.
4 CHEESE BAKED SPAGHETTI$16.95
Baked spaghetti in our home made special marinara sauce, smothered with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar and Feta cheese, topped with fresh Italian parsley.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$16.45
Spaghetti tossed with our home made Meat sauce , finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
More about Modena
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti, bewf and pork meatballs, red sauce, pecorino
More about Bar Cotto
Item pic

 

Fat Tomato Seattle

1542 12th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara$13.00
Topped with homemade marinara
Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)$14.00
Topped with homemade meat sauce
More about Fat Tomato Seattle
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti ai Funghi$16.00
Prosciutto, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, garlic and spaghetti pasta in a white wine and stock sauce with a touch of cream, topped with goat cheese and Parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
*Meatballs are not Gluten or Dairy free
Spaghetti Salsiccia$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with a spicy Italian sausage link, topped with Romano cheese
More about Grazie Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Anchovies and Blistered Tomato Spaghetti$17.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes | Smoked tomato compound butter | anchovies | breadcrumbs | spaghetti
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
GH Pasta Co image

PASTA

GH Pasta Co

2305 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$15.00
Tomato, Bolognese, Mint, Parsley
More about GH Pasta Co
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$25.00
squid ink pasta, prawns, anchovy butter, Calabrian chili soffrito, black garlic crumb
More about Serafina Osteria
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Fresh spaghetti with house-made meatballs and marinara.
More about Elemental Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$12.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with house made marinara and our family recipe meatballs.
LG Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$16.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with house made marinara and our family recipe meatballs.
More about Talaricos Fremont
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Pesto$22.00
housemade pesto with pine nuts, cream & parmesan.
Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
daily’s premium bacon, onions, zucchini, organic egg, parmesan
More about Grappa Restaurants
Spaghetti with Tomato image

 

Tavolata - Capitol Hill

501 East Pike Street, Suite 100, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti with Tomato$24.00
• Tomato
• Basil
• Parmesan (Vegetarian)
• add Chicken and Pork Meatballs $3ea
More about Tavolata - Capitol Hill

