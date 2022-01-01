Spaghetti in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve spaghetti
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$9.00
tomato sauce, grana
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$17.00
|Kid Spaghetti Marinara
|$10.00
Kid-sized spaghetti with fresh marinara sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmigiano cheese.
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$19.00
Traditional carbonara made with pancetta, grated Parmigiano, egg yolk, and black pepper.
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|SPAGHETTI MARINARA
|$12.95
Spaghetti tossed in our special home made Marinara sauce , finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
* Served with organic bread and a choice of soup or house salad with dressing.
|4 CHEESE BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$16.95
Baked spaghetti in our home made special marinara sauce, smothered with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar and Feta cheese, topped with fresh Italian parsley.
|SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
|$16.45
Spaghetti tossed with our home made Meat sauce , finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
PIZZA
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$16.00
Spaghetti, bewf and pork meatballs, red sauce, pecorino
Fat Tomato Seattle
1542 12th Street, Seattle
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$13.00
Topped with homemade marinara
|Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)
|$14.00
Topped with homemade meat sauce
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Spaghetti ai Funghi
|$16.00
Prosciutto, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, garlic and spaghetti pasta in a white wine and stock sauce with a touch of cream, topped with goat cheese and Parmesan cheese.
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
*Meatballs are not Gluten or Dairy free
|Spaghetti Salsiccia
|$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with a spicy Italian sausage link, topped with Romano cheese
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Anchovies and Blistered Tomato Spaghetti
|$17.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes | Smoked tomato compound butter | anchovies | breadcrumbs | spaghetti
PASTA
GH Pasta Co
2305 6th Ave, Seattle
|Spaghetti
|$15.00
Tomato, Bolognese, Mint, Parsley
Serafina Osteria
2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle
|Spaghetti
|$25.00
squid ink pasta, prawns, anchovy butter, Calabrian chili soffrito, black garlic crumb
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
Fresh spaghetti with house-made meatballs and marinara.
PIZZA
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|SM Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$12.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with house made marinara and our family recipe meatballs.
|LG Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$16.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with house made marinara and our family recipe meatballs.
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Spaghetti Pesto
|$22.00
housemade pesto with pine nuts, cream & parmesan.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$24.00
daily’s premium bacon, onions, zucchini, organic egg, parmesan