Spaghetti and meatballs in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$10.00
tomato sauce, grana
More about Fiasco
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti, bewf and pork meatballs, red sauce, pecorino
More about Bar Cotto
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
*Meatballs are not Gluten or Dairy free
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Fresh homemade Italian meat sauce and two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
Veal Meatballs are Not Gluten Free
More about Grazie Ristorante
Itsumono image

 

Itsumono

610 S Jackson st, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL$29.00
one (1) big lamb meatball, korma-rinara sauce, garlic naan bread **contains
almonds
More about Itsumono
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Fresh spaghetti with house-made meatballs and marinara.
More about Elemental Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$16.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with house made marinara and our family recipe meatballs.
SM Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$12.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with house made marinara and our family recipe meatballs.
More about Talaricos Fremont

