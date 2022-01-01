Spaghetti and meatballs in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$10.00
tomato sauce, grana
PIZZA
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$16.00
Spaghetti, bewf and pork meatballs, red sauce, pecorino
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
*Meatballs are not Gluten or Dairy free
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Fresh homemade Italian meat sauce and two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
Veal Meatballs are Not Gluten Free
Itsumono
610 S Jackson st, Seattle
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL
|$29.00
one (1) big lamb meatball, korma-rinara sauce, garlic naan bread **contains
almonds
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.00
Fresh spaghetti with house-made meatballs and marinara.