Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve spinach salad

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Beet Salad$17.00
Spinach, garlic butter roasted mushrooms, bacon, onions, peppers, shredded carrots, beets, and basil balsamic dressing
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

MODENA PIZZA & PASTA

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$12.95
Spinach, prosciutto , roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Kalamata olives and Gorgonzola cheese.
More about MODENA PIZZA & PASTA
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Blueberry Spinach Salad$16.25
Blueberry Spinach Salad$16.25
More about Oak
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, feta cheese
More about Post Pike
Consumer pic

 

Camp West

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$0.00
julienne fuji apple. cranberry, pecan, feta, house made sherry maple vinaigrette
More about Camp West
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill West Seattle

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
Small Spinach Salad -$9.00
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
More about JaK's Grill West Seattle
Item pic

 

The Metropolitan Grill

820 Second Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$14.00
Roasted beets, feta cheese, pistachio, pickled shallots, white balsamic dressing
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Baja Bistro - 2710 Beacon ave s

2710 Beacon ave s, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.00
More about Baja Bistro - 2710 Beacon ave s

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Cappuccino

Honey Chicken

Enchiladas

Steak Frites

Soft Shell Crabs

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Tikka Masala

Cucumber Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (585 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston