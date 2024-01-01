Spinach salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Spinach & Beet Salad
|$17.00
Spinach, garlic butter roasted mushrooms, bacon, onions, peppers, shredded carrots, beets, and basil balsamic dressing
More about MODENA PIZZA & PASTA
MODENA PIZZA & PASTA
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|SPINACH SALAD
|$12.95
Spinach, prosciutto , roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Kalamata olives and Gorgonzola cheese.
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Vegan Blueberry Spinach Salad
|$16.25
|Blueberry Spinach Salad
|$16.25
More about Post Pike
Post Pike
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Spinach, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, feta cheese
More about Camp West
Camp West
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Spinach Salad
|$0.00
julienne fuji apple. cranberry, pecan, feta, house made sherry maple vinaigrette
More about JaK's Grill West Seattle
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JaK's Grill West Seattle
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Large Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
|Small Spinach Salad -
|$9.00
Spinach with honey mustard dressing, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and toasted almonds.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Metropolitan Grill
820 Second Avenue, Seattle
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Roasted beets, feta cheese, pistachio, pickled shallots, white balsamic dressing