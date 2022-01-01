Squid in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve squid
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni
|$24.00
Homemade squid ink spaghetti served with 5 jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, white wine, fresh tomato sauce, and chili flakes.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|GF - Squid Nigiri
|$5.50
|*Squid Salad
|$6.50
Squid and marinated veggies.