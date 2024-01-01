Steak burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Breakfast BURRITO "Suadero" Steak
|$0.00
scrambled eggs, steak, crispy potatoes, tomato, Jack & Cheddar, and cilantro
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle
|Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
|$16.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
|Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
|$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat