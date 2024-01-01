Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve steak burritos

Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast BURRITO "Suadero" Steak$0.00
scrambled eggs, steak, crispy potatoes, tomato, Jack & Cheddar, and cilantro
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Item pic

 

La Chingona Taqueria Seattle

2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)$16.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
Restaurant banner

 

Baja Bistro - 2710 Beacon ave s

2710 Beacon ave s, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito$15.00
More about Baja Bistro - 2710 Beacon ave s

