Steak fajitas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
All natural, hormone free skirt steak served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.49
Steak mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.99
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Fajita Quesadilla Steak
|$18.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas Grande
|$39.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, Spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
|Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas Pequeno
|$25.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, Spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas (3 pequeno/6 grande)
