Steak frites in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve steak frites
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Kids Steak & Frites
|$15.00
soy marinated flank
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Pettirosso
1101 E Pike St, Seattle
|Steak Frites
|$32.00
Grass-fed teres major, pan jus, house cut fries
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Steak Frites
|$36.00
American Wagyu Steak Frites served with French Fries and Sherry Shallot Blue Cheese Sauce
Maximilien
81A Pike Street, Seattle
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
Grilled 10oz Flat Iron steak, red wine demi-glace. Hand cut fries and greens.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
Washington raised NY Strip, truffle fries, herbed cambozola butter
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Bavette Steak Frites
|$30.00
8oz Painted Hills Teres Major Steak, Bordelaise, Green & Cubeb Peppercorn Compound Butter, Fries, Aioli
Itsumono
610 S Jackson st, Seattle
|STEAK FRITES
|$28.00
Sakura Wagyu Farm hanger steak, fried gnocchi, sauce bordelaise, bone marrow butter
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Joli
618 NW 65th, Seattle
|Steak Frites
|$32.00
New York strip, truffle fries, pepper Dijon cream, fresh herbs
SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Red Cow
1423 34th Ave, Seattle
|Steak Frites For 2
|$70.00
Grilled Niman Ranch coulotte, served with horseradish cream & frites with house aioli & ketchup (steaks are cooked medium rare unless otherwise specified)
Served with:
• Frites and aioli
•Baby lettuces, creamy vinaigrette, breakfast radishes & chives
•Pâte de campagne
•Macrina baguette, butter, sea salt
•Macaron
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Steak Frites
|$21.00
Our tender flatiron steak sliced over a bed of fries and topped with our house-made herb butter.