Steak frites in Seattle

Grilled Niman Ranch coulotte, served with horseradish cream & frites with house aioli & ketchup (steaks are cooked medium rare unless otherwise specified)

Served with:

• Frites and aioli

•Baby lettuces, creamy vinaigrette, breakfast radishes & chives

•Pâte de campagne

•Macrina baguette, butter, sea salt

•Macaron

