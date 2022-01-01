Steak frites in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Steak & Frites$15.00
soy marinated flank
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Cafe Pettirosso image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pettirosso

1101 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$32.00
Grass-fed teres major, pan jus, house cut fries
More about Cafe Pettirosso
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$36.00
American Wagyu Steak Frites served with French Fries and Sherry Shallot Blue Cheese Sauce
More about Harry's Beach House
Steak Frites image

 

Maximilien

81A Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$29.00
Grilled 10oz Flat Iron steak, red wine demi-glace. Hand cut fries and greens.
More about Maximilien
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$25.00
Washington raised NY Strip, truffle fries, herbed cambozola butter
More about The Maple
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Bavette Steak Frites$30.00
8oz Painted Hills Teres Major Steak, Bordelaise, Green & Cubeb Peppercorn Compound Butter, Fries, Aioli
More about Olmstead
Itsumono image

 

Itsumono

610 S Jackson st, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK FRITES$28.00
Sakura Wagyu Farm hanger steak, fried gnocchi, sauce bordelaise, bone marrow butter
More about Itsumono
Joli image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Joli

618 NW 65th, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Frites$32.00
New York strip, truffle fries, pepper Dijon cream, fresh herbs
More about Joli
Steak Frites For 2 image

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Red Cow

1423 34th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites For 2$70.00
Grilled Niman Ranch coulotte, served with horseradish cream & frites with house aioli & ketchup (steaks are cooked medium rare unless otherwise specified)
Served with:
• Frites and aioli
•Baby lettuces, creamy vinaigrette, breakfast radishes & chives
•Pâte de campagne
•Macrina baguette, butter, sea salt
•Macaron
More about Red Cow
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$21.00
Our tender flatiron steak sliced over a bed of fries and topped with our house-made herb butter.
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
Steak & Frites image

 

Betty Restaurant

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Frites$49.00
Grilled 16 ounce choice-grade ribeye and red wine reduction sauce. Served with our hand-cut frites.
More about Betty Restaurant

