Steak salad in Seattle

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Steak Skewer Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled herb-marinated Black Angus steak over fresh greens with herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onion rings and warm pita.
Citizen
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle
|Bulgogi Steak Salad
|$13.95
Tender marinated bulgogi beef on a bed of greens, tangy slaw, caramelized onion, topped w/ pickled cucumbers & jalapenos, sprinkled with sesame seeds and cojita cheese and drizzled with house made asian dressing. Served with a side of black beans and a lime squeeze.
Choice of bulgogi steak, Korean spiced pork or spicy lemongrass tofu
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Steak Salad
|$24.00
Chimichurri marinated flank steak, baby lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, blue cheese dressing
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|STEAK SALAD
|$18.50
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Bleu cheese crumbles and diced red onion, cucumber and avocado tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of steak grilled to order.
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Steak & Strawberry Salad
|$22.00
sauteed double r ranch flank steak bites tossed with organic spring greens from sammamish farms in a honey balsamic vinaigrette with fresh feta cheese, organic strawberries, organic diced red onions, organic cucumbers &. garnished with roasted pistachios. served with a slice of our bakery’s rustic bread.
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Grazie Steak Salad
|$16.00
Filet mignon skewers marinated and grilled medium-rare, atop a bed of mixed greens, topped with mozzarella, tomato slices and croutons. Served with homemade creamy Italian dressing.
(Dressing on the side for take-out.)
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|JOES SEASONAL STEAK SALAD
|$18.50
Grilled flatiron steak with kale, romaine & radicchio, pickled red onions, and bleu cheese dressing
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$25.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$25.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|Steak Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens, Sous Vide & Seared Steak, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Feta Cheese, Roasted Pepitas, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
