Steak salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Skewer Salad -$17.00
Grilled herb-marinated Black Angus steak over fresh greens with herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onion rings and warm pita.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Citizen image

 

Citizen

706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Steak Salad$13.95
Tender marinated bulgogi beef on a bed of greens, tangy slaw, caramelized onion, topped w/ pickled cucumbers & jalapenos, sprinkled with sesame seeds and cojita cheese and drizzled with house made asian dressing. Served with a side of black beans and a lime squeeze.
Choice of bulgogi steak, Korean spiced pork or spicy lemongrass tofu
More about Citizen
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$24.00
Chimichurri marinated flank steak, baby lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, blue cheese dressing
More about Capitol Cider
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK SALAD$18.50
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, Bleu cheese crumbles and diced red onion, cucumber and avocado tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette and topped with strips of steak grilled to order.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Strawberry Salad$22.00
sauteed double r ranch flank steak bites tossed with organic spring greens from sammamish farms in a honey balsamic vinaigrette with fresh feta cheese, organic strawberries, organic diced red onions, organic cucumbers &. garnished with roasted pistachios. served with a slice of our bakery’s rustic bread.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Grazie Steak Salad$16.00
Filet mignon skewers marinated and grilled medium-rare, atop a bed of mixed greens, topped with mozzarella, tomato slices and croutons. Served with homemade creamy Italian dressing.
(Dressing on the side for take-out.)
More about Grazie Ristorante
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
JOES SEASONAL STEAK SALAD$18.50
Grilled flatiron steak with kale, romaine & radicchio, pickled red onions, and bleu cheese dressing
More about Endolyne Joe's
Skirt Steak Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Salad$25.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Skewer Salad -$17.00
Grilled herb-marinated Black Angus steak over fresh greens with herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onion rings and warm pita.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Skirt Steak Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Salad$25.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Sous Vide & Seared Steak, Pickled Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Feta Cheese, Roasted Pepitas, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Wildwood Market
Skirt Steak Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Salad$25.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$22.00
Delicious Flatiron steak served atop fresh romaine lettuce, roasted corn, pickled shallots, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in our creamy herb dressing.
More about Queen Anne Beerhall

