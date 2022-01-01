Steak sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|IPA STEAK SANDWICH
|$17.00
Fire grilled steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and Lodge IPA cheese sauce. Finished with frizzled onions and served on a garlic aioli smothered roll.
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH
|$28.00
USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, Gruyère, french fries
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.