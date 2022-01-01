Steak sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
IPA STEAK SANDWICH$17.00
Fire grilled steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and Lodge IPA cheese sauce. Finished with frizzled onions and served on a garlic aioli smothered roll.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH$28.00
USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, Gruyère, french fries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
New York Steak Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Steak Sandwich$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
More about Jak's Grill
New York Steak Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Steak Sandwich$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
More about Jak's Grill
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$13.50
Marinated Steak, Sharp White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Aioli on Hoagie Roll. Served w/ Fries.
More about Wildwood Market

