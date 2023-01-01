Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Del Patron Steak & Bacon Tacos$17.99
Queso, red onion, avocado, cilantro
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
Banner pic

 

El Grito Taqueria

234 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$14.00
(3) Steak Tenderloin/Bell Pepper/Onion Mix, Ancho Chili Glaze, Cotija Cheese,
More about El Grito Taqueria
STEAK TACO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK TACO$6.75
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and guacamole
More about BARRIO
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Tacos (2)$15.00
Marinated and grilled steak tacos served with grilled onions, poblano chilies, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
More about Little Water Cantina

