Steak tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Del Patron Steak & Bacon Tacos
|$17.99
Queso, red onion, avocado, cilantro
More about El Grito Taqueria
El Grito Taqueria
234 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
(3) Steak Tenderloin/Bell Pepper/Onion Mix, Ancho Chili Glaze, Cotija Cheese,
More about BARRIO
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|STEAK TACO
|$6.75
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and guacamole