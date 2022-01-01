Stew in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve stew
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|FISHERMAN'S STEW
|$42.00
sea scallops, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, shaved fennel and onion, roasted garlic, capers, spanish-style seafood broth, sourdough garlic bread, italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
|Beef Stew
|$27.00
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Brazilian Shellfish Stew for 2 * you steam
|$32.00
*Ready in Minutes*
Brazilian Shellfish Stew - tomato/coconut base with Manila clams & scallops. Gluten free, dairy free.
Pour stew base into 12” sauté pan and place seafood in an even layer throughout pan. Bring to medium heat and cover. Steam for 6 minutes and check to see if clams have opened. If clams at still closed, stir and steam for 2 minutes longer, or until clams have opened.
Garnish with fresh cilantro and scallion. Serve with rice.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Seattle Seafood Stew
|$22.00
Made to order. Wild salmon, Alaskan cod, Manila clams, oven roasted tomato broth, Seattle sourdough crouton.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|LODGE STEW BOWL
|$10.00
House recipe of slow cooked tender beef, carrots,
mushrooms, celery and potatoes in red wine broth.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Cup Chile Verde Stew
|$4.95
Slow simmered sirloin tips, carrots, potatoes, onion, dark beer.
|Bowl Chile Verde Stew
|$7.95
Low and slow pork in a lime and Chile verde sauce topped with sour cream, pico and crispy corn tortilla strips.