Stew in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve stew

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
FISHERMAN'S STEW$42.00
sea scallops, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, shaved fennel and onion, roasted garlic, capers, spanish-style seafood broth, sourdough garlic bread, italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
COMMUNION image

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lima Bean Stew$8.00
Neckbone Stew$22.00
More about COMMUNION
STAR Fusion and Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew$27.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms

1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brazilian Shellfish Stew for 2 * you steam$32.00
*Ready in Minutes*
Brazilian Shellfish Stew - tomato/coconut base with Manila clams & scallops. Gluten free, dairy free.
Pour stew base into 12” sauté pan and place seafood in an even layer throughout pan. Bring to medium heat and cover. Steam for 6 minutes and check to see if clams have opened. If clams at still closed, stir and steam for 2 minutes longer, or until clams have opened.
Garnish with fresh cilantro and scallion. Serve with rice.
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seattle Seafood Stew$22.00
Made to order. Wild salmon, Alaskan cod, Manila clams, oven roasted tomato broth, Seattle sourdough crouton.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LODGE STEW BOWL$10.00
House recipe of slow cooked tender beef, carrots,
mushrooms, celery and potatoes in red wine broth.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Chile Verde Stew$4.95
Slow simmered sirloin tips, carrots, potatoes, onion, dark beer.
Bowl Chile Verde Stew$7.95
Low and slow pork in a lime and Chile verde sauce topped with sour cream, pico and crispy corn tortilla strips.
More about Laredos Grill
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stewed Beef Tongue$10.00
Sliced stewed beef tongue; based with Chinese broccoli. Chili vinegar sauce on side.
More about Kin Len

