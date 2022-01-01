Sticky rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve sticky rice
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Sticky Rice
|$4.50
|Grilled Pork & Sticky Rice
|$16.95
Thai grilled marinated pork on a skewer, served with sticky rice and Northeastern Thai style dipping sauce.
|Black Sticky Rice Pudding
|$8.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$14.95
|Black Sticky Rice Pudding
|$8.50
|Sticky Rice
|$4.50
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS
|$28.00
dungeness crab, maitake mushrooms, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
|$9.00
|Black Sticky Rice Pudding
|$4.00
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango (Seasonal)
|$10.00
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Black Sticky Rice
|$6.00
Sweet rice pudding and taro topped with coconut milk. Gluten Free
|Sticky Rice
|$3.50
Gluten Free
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$11.50
Warm sticky rice sweetened with coconut milk served with a fresh sliced mango on the side.
Gluten Free
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|V Spicy Tofu Bomb with Sticky Rice
|$10.00
Fried Tofu Strips stir with house chili tamarind-palm sugar sauce. Paired with house vegetable pickle and sticky rice.
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
|L Uncle Odd’s Flank Red Curry with Wild Betel Leaves with Sticky Rice
|$21.95
Grilled American wagyu flank steak (8oz) topped with house red curry and wild betel leaves. Served with sticky rice.
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Sticky Rice
|$7.25
Bamboo leaf wrapped sticky rice, ground pork, chinese sausage and shiitake mushroom (2)