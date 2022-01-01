Strawberry shortcake in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Moonshot Coffee
Moonshot Coffee
9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle
|Ellenos Strawberry Shortcake
|$4.00
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle
|6 Inch Strawberry Shortcake
|$85.00
Golden Cream Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Strawberry Shortbread Crumble, Strawberry Mousse, Strawberry Jam, Cream Cheese Frosting, and Freeze-Dried Strawberry Sprinkle
|Strawberry Shortcake (*June Seasonal) - Slice
|$9.75
Golden Cream Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Strawberry Shortbread Crumble, Strawberry Mousse, Strawberry Jam, Cream Cheese Frosting, and Freeze-Dried Strawberry Sprinkle