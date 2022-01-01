Street tacos in
Seattle
/
Seattle
/
Street Tacos
Seattle restaurants that serve street tacos
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
Avg 4.2
(717 reviews)
Street Tacos
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
Avg 4.5
(1785 reviews)
STREET TACOS
$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle
Miso Soup
Chili
Tacos
Karaage
Honey Chicken
Katsu
Lobster Rolls
Clams
Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Ballard
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fremont
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Belltown
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
More near Seattle to explore
Bellevue
Avg 4
(34 restaurants)
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Renton
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Sammamish
No reviews yet
Port Orchard
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston