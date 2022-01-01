Street tacos in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve street tacos

Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACOS$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Miso Soup

Chili

Tacos

Karaage

Honey Chicken

Katsu

Lobster Rolls

Clams

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston