Sundaes in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve sundaes

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Sundae$8.00
FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brownie Sundae -$10.00
Brownie Sundae$9.50
Cornelly

601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shadow Sundae$10.00
warm house made brownie, scoop of ice cream, Bizarre Brewing chocolate stout sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Sundae & Corn Bread$17.00
choice of pork, pastrami, brisket, chicken OR Portobello with your choice of two sides, layered in a bowl together, served with a side of corn bread (cannot be separated individually)
BBQ Sundae & Corn Bread$19.00
choice of pork, pastrami, brisket, chicken OR Portobello with your choice of two sides, layered in a bowl together, served with a side of corn bread (cannot be separated individually)
FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
KID SUNDAE$4.00
Scoop of vanilla, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PICK-QUICK SoDo

2990 4th Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Sundae$2.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South

2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Crisp Sundae$7.00
Feest Ube Sundae Special!$6.50
Feest Sundae Special! This Ube flavored sundae has graham cracker crumbles, Sprinkles, whipped cream and topped with a maraschino cherry. All profits from these sales are donated to the Feest organization to help support the holistic wellness of our youth in school!
