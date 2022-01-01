Sundaes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve sundaes
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Ice Cream Sundae
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Brownie Sundae -
|$10.00
|Brownie Sundae
|$9.50
Cornelly
601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle
|Shadow Sundae
|$10.00
warm house made brownie, scoop of ice cream, Bizarre Brewing chocolate stout sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|BBQ Sundae & Corn Bread
|$17.00
choice of pork, pastrami, brisket, chicken OR Portobello with your choice of two sides, layered in a bowl together, served with a side of corn bread (cannot be separated individually)
|BBQ Sundae & Corn Bread
|$19.00
choice of pork, pastrami, brisket, chicken OR Portobello with your choice of two sides, layered in a bowl together, served with a side of corn bread (cannot be separated individually)
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|KID SUNDAE
|$4.00
Scoop of vanilla, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PICK-QUICK SoDo
2990 4th Avenue South, Seattle
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South
2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
|Pumpkin Crisp Sundae
|$7.00
|Feest Ube Sundae Special!
|$6.50
Feest Sundae Special! This Ube flavored sundae has graham cracker crumbles, Sprinkles, whipped cream and topped with a maraschino cherry. All profits from these sales are donated to the Feest organization to help support the holistic wellness of our youth in school!