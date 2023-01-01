Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet N Sour Chicken$13.64
Sweet N Sour Chicken
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Item pic

 

Nara Teriyaki

15033 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet N Sour Chicken$14.95
Sweet N Sour Chicken
More about Nara Teriyaki
Sweet & Sour Chicken image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Bento Box w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken$23.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Sweet and Sour Chicken.
Deluxe Katsu w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken$22.99
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
Deluxe Chicken w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken$21.99
Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
More about Teriyaki & Wok

