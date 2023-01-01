Sweet and sour chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Sweet N Sour Chicken
|$13.64
Sweet N Sour Chicken
Nara Teriyaki
15033 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline
|Sweet N Sour Chicken
|$14.95
Sweet N Sour Chicken
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Bento Box w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$23.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Sweet and Sour Chicken.
|Deluxe Katsu w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$22.99
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
|Deluxe Chicken w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$21.99
Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..