Sweet corn in Seattle

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle
|Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut
|$12.00
Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.
|Vegan-Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut
|$12.00
Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Sweet Creamed Corn Nuggets
|$8.00
Sweet corn rolled in golden batter and deep fried