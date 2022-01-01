Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve sweet corn

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street

2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle

Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut$12.00
Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.
Vegan-Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut$12.00
Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.
Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
Sweet Creamed Corn Nuggets$8.00
Sweet corn rolled in golden batter and deep fried
Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut & Salted Egg$12.50
Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, peanut, garlic, lime, and salted egg.
V Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut$12.50
Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, garlic, and lime.
