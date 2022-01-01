Sweet potato fries in Seattle
The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory
305 Harrison Street, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.95
Topped with grated parmesan cheese and served with Wing Dome BBQ sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Served with Ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$12.00
Spiced with house spicy Creole seasoning, served with housemade stoneground mustard aioli
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
206 Burger Company
1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
206 Burger Company
1329 N 45th St. Suite 109, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Bombay Burgers
1420 E Madison Street, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Crispy sweet potato fries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rain City Burgers
6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries -
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries (Not Available as Garlic Parm)
|$4.29
Simplot Sweet Potatoes Fried To Perfection With Just A little Char on The Edges (Gluten Free)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shultzy's
4114 University Way NE, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
They're salty, sweet, and irresistible
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Geraldine's Counter
4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|side of sweet potato fries
|$5.25
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce