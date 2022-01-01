Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory image

 

The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory

305 Harrison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
Topped with grated parmesan cheese and served with Wing Dome BBQ sauce
More about The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Served with Ranch
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about uneeda burger
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

206 Burger Company

101 NICKERSON ST., SEATTLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about 206 Burger Company
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
Spiced with house spicy Creole seasoning, served with housemade stoneground mustard aioli
More about Capitol Cider
Sweet Potato Fries image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

206 Burger Company

1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE

Avg 4.5 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about 206 Burger Company
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

206 Burger Company

1329 N 45th St. Suite 109, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about 206 Burger Company
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Crispy sweet potato fries
More about Bombay Burgers
Rain City Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rain City Burgers

6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (902 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Rain City Burgers
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Sweet Potato Fries -$4.00
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Sweet Potato Fries (Not Available as Garlic Parm) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries (Not Available as Garlic Parm)$4.29
Simplot Sweet Potatoes Fried To Perfection With Just A little Char on The Edges (Gluten Free)
More about Blue Moon Burgers
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Jak's Grill
Shultzy's image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shultzy's

4114 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries
They're salty, sweet, and irresistible
More about Shultzy's
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Jak's Grill
Geraldine's Counter image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
side of sweet potato fries$5.25
More about Geraldine's Counter
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about EllaMia

