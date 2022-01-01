Taco salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve taco salad
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|TACO SALAD
|$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|TACO SALAD
|$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Kalua Pork Taco Salad
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
|Kalbi Beef Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
|Sexy Tofu Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Gluten Free/Vegan Tofu Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of gluten free taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
|Kalbi Beef Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
|Sexy Tofu Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo-avocado lime dressing, and fried corn tortilla chips.