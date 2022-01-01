Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD$15.50
Your choice of chicken or ground beef atop lettuce, fire roasted corn salsa, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses tossed in our chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips.
Add avocado for $2.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Item pic

Marination image

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kalua Pork Taco Salad
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Kalbi Beef Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Sexy Tofu Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free/Vegan Tofu Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of gluten free taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Kalbi Beef Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Sexy Tofu Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination ma kai
Item pic

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deluxe Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about La Palmera
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo-avocado lime dressing, and fried corn tortilla chips.
More about Little Water Cantina
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
More about Rocket Taco

