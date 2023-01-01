Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve tandoori

Item pic

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Salmon$18.00
Fresh salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade
Tandoori Shrimp$18.00
Large shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and quickly fired in tandoor
Tandoori Mix Vegetable$16.00
Assortment of vegetable and homemade paneer, spiced, grilled in tandoor
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Delight$14.95
A selection of Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Paneer Pakora, Chicken Tikka, and Beef Kabob. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$18.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Tandoori Salmon$21.95
Savory marinated salmon with saffron, garlic, ginger, and a special blend of spices roasted in the tandoor.Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Item pic

 

Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S

106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TANDOORI CHICKEN$24.00
Grilled chicken leg meat marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices
More about Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - West Seattle

4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken$18.95
Tandoori Roti$4.25
Salmon Tandoori$22.95
More about Maharaja - West Seattle

