Tandoori in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tandoori
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Tandoori Salmon
|$18.00
Fresh salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$18.00
Large shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and quickly fired in tandoor
|Tandoori Mix Vegetable
|$16.00
Assortment of vegetable and homemade paneer, spiced, grilled in tandoor
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Tandoori Delight
|$14.95
A selection of Samosa, Chicken Pakora, Paneer Pakora, Chicken Tikka, and Beef Kabob. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutney.
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$18.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Tandoori Salmon
|$21.95
Savory marinated salmon with saffron, garlic, ginger, and a special blend of spices roasted in the tandoor.Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|TANDOORI CHICKEN
|$24.00
Grilled chicken leg meat marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices