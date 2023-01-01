Tandoori chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Tandoori Chicken Appetizer
|$14.00
|Tandoori Chicken
|$17.00
Bone-in chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, onions, and garlic then roasted in tandoor
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$18.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$16.95
Boneless succulent pieces of chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Tandoori Chicken
|$17.95
Juicy spring chicken marinated in flavorful, mildly fresh ground spices. Served with basmati rice, fresh sauteed vegetables, and famous cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|TANDOORI CHICKEN
|$24.00
Grilled chicken leg meat marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices