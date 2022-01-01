Taquitos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve taquitos
Denny Lodge
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|BAJA TAQUITOS
|$16.00
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and chorizo beef, cotija and lime crema. Add guacamole for $2.
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS
|$11.00
guacamole, crema, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro
Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Taquitos (3 crispy rolled tacos)
|$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
|Taquitos (2 crispy rolled tacos)
|$11.50
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Taquitos App
|$8.99
|Taquitos de papa
|$10.49
Cheesey potato rolled taquitos with corn and poblanos.
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Hominy Breakfast Taquito
|$6.00
Hominy hash & spinach on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
|Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno Breakfast Taquito
|$6.00
Eggs, tomatoes, onions, & jalapeno on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
|Chicken Breakfast Taquito
|$6.75
Green chile braised chicken on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Chicken Taquitos
|$10.99
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken tinga, topped with pico, queso and crema.
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Taquitos Rancheros
|$12.00
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
|Taquitos Rancheros
|$18.00
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Pecado Bueno - Fremont
4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
|Taquitos (3 crispy rolled tacos)
|$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
|Extra Taquito
|$3.75
|Taquitos (2 crispy rolled tacos)
|$11.50
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.