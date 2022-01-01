Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve taquitos

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Denny Lodge

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA TAQUITOS$16.00
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and chorizo beef, cotija and lime crema. Add guacamole for $2.
More about Denny Lodge
Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS$11.00
guacamole, crema, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E

2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos (3 crispy rolled tacos)$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
Taquitos (2 crispy rolled tacos)$11.50
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
More about Pecado Bueno - Eastlake - 2356 Eastlake Ave E
SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos App$8.99
Taquitos de papa$10.49
Cheesey potato rolled taquitos with corn and poblanos.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hominy Breakfast Taquito$6.00
Hominy hash & spinach on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno Breakfast Taquito$6.00
Eggs, tomatoes, onions, & jalapeno on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Chicken Breakfast Taquito$6.75
Green chile braised chicken on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
More about TnT Taqueria
Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Taquitos$10.99
Crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken tinga, topped with pico, queso and crema.
More about Laredos Grill
BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Rancheros$12.00
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Taquitos Rancheros$18.00
Rolled corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, fried, and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
Pecado Bueno - Fremont

4307 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos (3 crispy rolled tacos)$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
Extra Taquito$3.75
Taquitos (2 crispy rolled tacos)$11.50
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.
More about Pecado Bueno - Fremont
BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS$11.00
guacamole, crema, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro
More about BARRIO

