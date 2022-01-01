Teriyaki bento in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki bento
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$18.99
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|Beef Teriyaki Bento
|$20.99
Beef Teriyaki Bento
More about SUMO EXPRESS
SUMO EXPRESS
219 BROADWAY E, Seattle
|Teriyaki Chicken Bento
|$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
|Teriyaki Salmon Bento
|$15.95
|Teriyaki Beef Bento
|$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Bento Box w/ Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$20.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki.
|Bento Box w/ Chicken Teriyaki
|$19.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and grilled Chicken Teriyaki.