Teriyaki bento in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki bento

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$18.99
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Beef Teriyaki Bento$20.99
Beef Teriyaki Bento
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Item pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Teriyaki Salmon Bento$15.95
Teriyaki Beef Bento$13.95
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
More about SUMO EXPRESS
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Bento Box w/ Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$20.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki.
Bento Box w/ Chicken Teriyaki$19.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and grilled Chicken Teriyaki.
More about Teriyaki & Wok

