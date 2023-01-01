Teriyaki bowls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.50
Bowl of rice served with slow roasted pork, teriyaki sauce drizzle, grilled pineapple, lime cliantro coleslaw, pickled veggies and garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served a la carte.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Teriyaki Bowl -
|$15.50
Bowl of rice served with slow roasted pork, teriyaki sauce
drizzle, grilled pineapple, lime cliantro coleslaw, pickled
veggies and garnished with green onions and sesame
seeds. Served a la carte.
More about Taku Seattle
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Teriyaki brisket bowl
|$20.00
Teriyaki glazed brisket , braised onions, pickles, lemon , sesame seeds
More about LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!
LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
|HONEY GINGER TERIYAKI STICKY CHICKEN BOWL
|$15.99
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.29
Say hello to the MINI Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, the perfect size for smaller appetites. It’s our delicious chicken teriyaki served with rice and our homemade coleslaw.
|Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.29
Say hello to the MINI Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, the perfect size for smaller appetites. It’s our delicious chicken teriyaki served with rice and our homemade coleslaw.