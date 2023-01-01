Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Bowl$15.50
Bowl of rice served with slow roasted pork, teriyaki sauce drizzle, grilled pineapple, lime cliantro coleslaw, pickled veggies and garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served a la carte.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Bowl -$15.50
Bowl of rice served with slow roasted pork, teriyaki sauce
drizzle, grilled pineapple, lime cliantro coleslaw, pickled
veggies and garnished with green onions and sesame
seeds. Served a la carte.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki brisket bowl$20.00
Teriyaki glazed brisket , braised onions, pickles, lemon , sesame seeds
More about Taku Seattle
Item pic

 

LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
HONEY GINGER TERIYAKI STICKY CHICKEN BOWL$15.99
More about LLFS featuring CHICKY 7am-7pm daily!
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.29
Say hello to the MINI Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, the perfect size for smaller appetites. It’s our delicious chicken teriyaki served with rice and our homemade coleslaw.
Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.29
Say hello to the MINI Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, the perfect size for smaller appetites. It's our delicious chicken teriyaki served with rice and our homemade coleslaw.
More about Teriyaki & Wok

