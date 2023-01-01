Tikka masala in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Tofu Tikka Masala
|$160.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray
|$90.00
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Vegatable Tikka Masala
A cream based curry cooked with fresh vegetables, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
|Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
|Tikka Masala Paneer
A cream based curry cooked with indian homemade cheese, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
More about Maharaja - West Seattle
Maharaja - West Seattle
4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Tikka Masala Soup
|$7.50
More about Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East
Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East
345 15th Avenue East, Seattle
|Tikka Masala
|$0.00
Your choice of above then cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion (Vegan Available)