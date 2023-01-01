Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve tikka masala

Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

Tofu Tikka Masala$160.00
Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray$90.00
Tikka Masala Chicken image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
Vegatable Tikka Masala
A cream based curry cooked with fresh vegetables, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
Tikka Masala Chicken
A cream based curry cooked in ginger, cilantro, curry, and a tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Tikka Masala Paneer
A cream based curry cooked with indian homemade cheese, ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce.
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - West Seattle

4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

Tikka Masala Soup$7.50
Restaurant banner

 

Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

345 15th Avenue East, Seattle

Tikka Masala$0.00
Your choice of above then cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion (Vegan Available)
Bengal Tiger image

 

Bengal Tiger

6509 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Tikka Masala$15.00
Chunks of marinated boneless meat roasted in a tandoor then cooked in an exotic curry of onions, tomatoes and cream.
