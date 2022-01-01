Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU$12.00
More about Fiasco
Item pic

 

Mondello Ristorante Italiano

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu della Casa$10.00
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
TIRAMISU$5.95
More about Modena
Cafe Pettirosso image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pettirosso

1101 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu Roulade$8.00
sponge cake soaked in Amaretto & Kahlua rolled with mascarpone crème
More about Cafe Pettirosso
Item pic

 

Independent Pizzeria

4235 E Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
Whipped mascarpone and ladyfingers drenched in coffee, chocolate, and rum. Enough for two, but we don't judge if you eat it all yourself.
More about Independent Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.50
More about The Stop
Matcha Tiramisu image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matcha Tiramisu$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
More about Nana's Green Tea
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mama's Tiramisu$11.00
a homemade coffee flavored layered cake, ladyfingers soaked in baileys and kahlua, topped with a whipped mascarpone and cocoa
More about Grappa Restaurants

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chicken Enchiladas

Hummus

Tom Yum Soup

Vietnamese Coffee

Cucumber Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Fried Rice

Karaage

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston