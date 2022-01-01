Tiramisu in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tiramisu
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Tiramisu della Casa
|$10.00
Cafe Pettirosso
1101 E Pike St, Seattle
|Tiramisu Roulade
|$8.00
sponge cake soaked in Amaretto & Kahlua rolled with mascarpone crème
Independent Pizzeria
4235 E Madison, Seattle
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Whipped mascarpone and ladyfingers drenched in coffee, chocolate, and rum. Enough for two, but we don't judge if you eat it all yourself.
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Matcha Tiramisu
|$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin